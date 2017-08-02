FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondelēz International Q2 earnings per share $0.32
August 2, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Mondelēz International Q2 earnings per share $0.32

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc

* Mondelēz International reports Q2 results and increases quarterly dividend

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mondelez - ‍malware incident at end of June, impacted net revenues and organic net revenue by a negative 2.3 and 2.4 percentage points in quarter​

* Mondelez - ‍announcing 16% increase to quarterly cash dividend​

* Mondelez qtrly ‍organic net revenue declined 2.7%​

* Mondelez - ‍seeing improved trends in Europe and across many of our emerging markets, and our North America business is on track for a stronger second half​

* Continues to expect double-digit adjusted EPS growth on a constant-currency basis for 2017

* Company expects 2017 free cash flow of approximately $2 billion

* Mondelez - qtrly net revenues $5,986​ million versus $6,302 million last year

* Company continues to expect 2017 organic net revenue to increase at least 1 percent

* Mondelez - qtrly ‍net revenues decreased 5.0 percent, driven by malware incident and currency headwinds​

* Company continues to expect 2017 adjusted operating income margin in mid-16 percent range

* Mondelez - ‍estimates currency translation would not result in change to net revenue growth while it would reduce adjusted EPS by about $0.01​ in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $25.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

