BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings updates on share transfer deals and resumption of trading
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017
March 6 Mondo TV SpA:
* It executes with Vodafone Greece a license agreement for 14 animated series for a total broadcasting of 174 hours
* License has 1.5 years duration, and authorizes licensee to broadcast programs in Greece via internet channel Vodafone TV for home and mobile devices in video on demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017
* Says it will acquire site of real estate comparison related business, for 450 million yen and additional amount(no less than 40 million yen, or no more than 420 million yen), from Global Search Co.,Ltd.