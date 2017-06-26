BRIEF-Fox receives Republic of Ireland nod for its takeover of UK pay-TV group Sky
* Receives clearance from republic of Ireland's minister for communications, climate action and environment for proposed acquisition of Sky
June 26 MONDO TV FRANCE SA:
* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES (ATLAS) AND ATLAS CAPITAL MARKETS FOR THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION EUROS
* ATLAS COMMITS TO SUBSCRIBING TO 250 CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR EUR 10,000 EUROS EACH IN VARIOUS TRANCHES
* ATLAS COMMITS TO CONVERTING BONDS INTO MONDO TV FRANCE ORDINARY SHARES WITHIN 5 YEARS FROM THEIR ISSUE
KIEV, June 27 The Ukrainian central bank said on Tuesday a number of Ukrainian commercial banks and state and private firms had been hit by cyber attacks via an "unknown virus."