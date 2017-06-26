June 26 MONDO TV FRANCE SA:

* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES (ATLAS) AND ATLAS CAPITAL MARKETS FOR THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION EUROS

* ATLAS COMMITS TO SUBSCRIBING TO 250 CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR EUR 10,000 EUROS EACH IN VARIOUS TRANCHES

* ATLAS COMMITS TO CONVERTING BONDS INTO MONDO TV FRANCE ORDINARY SHARES WITHIN 5 YEARS FROM THEIR ISSUE Source text: reut.rs/2sHPq6x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)