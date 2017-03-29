New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Mondo TV SpA:
* FY net profit 8.6 million euros ($9.28 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
* FY production value 29.2 million euros versus 18.9 million euros a year ago
* Board decided to carry forward the net result for the year, in consideration of the significant volume of investments that were planned, for the further increase of profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.