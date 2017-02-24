Feb 24 Mondo TV SpA:

* Mondo TV Iberoamerica reached with Alianzas Producciones an agreement for the co-production of two more seasons of the live teen series "Heidi"

* Total production budget is of little less than $11 million and an investment of Mondo TV Iberoamerica of $8 million in the next two years

* The first series will start airing from March 2017 across Latin America on Nickelodeon Latin America

* Mondo TV Iberoamerica will become the owner of 60 pct of the copyright on the work