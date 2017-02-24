BRIEF-India's Kamadgiri Fashion March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 11.8 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 24 Mondo TV SpA:
* Mondo TV Iberoamerica reached with Alianzas Producciones an agreement for the co-production of two more seasons of the live teen series "Heidi"
* Total production budget is of little less than $11 million and an investment of Mondo TV Iberoamerica of $8 million in the next two years
* The first series will start airing from March 2017 across Latin America on Nickelodeon Latin America
* Mondo TV Iberoamerica will become the owner of 60 pct of the copyright on the work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6