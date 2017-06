May 30 MONDO TV IBEROAMERICA SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND WARRANTS ATTACHED FOR UP TO 5.4 MILLION EUROS‍​

* THE ISSUE WILL BE DIVIDED INTO 540 CONVERTIBLE BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 10,000 EUROS PER BOND, MATURITY OF 5 YEARS

* FUNDS FROM TRANSACTION TO COVER WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS AND IN PARTICULAR CO-PRODUCTION OF TV SERIES Source text: bit.ly/2ri0h6C

