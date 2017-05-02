BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 Mondo TV SpA:
* Q1 parent company prelim. production value EUR 6.9 million ($7.52 million) versus EUR 5.2 million year ago
* Q1 parent company prelim. net profit EUR 2.6 million versus EUR 1.3 million year ago
* 2017 expected to be a year of big growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company