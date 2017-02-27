Feb 27 Mondo TV SpA:

* In support of the investment plan, Mondo TV sent a new request for issuance of convertible bonds to Atlas

* The new request provides for the issuance of bonds for a total amount of 7.5 million euros ($7.95 million)

* After this, there remains one last tranche of total value of 3.0 million euros

* Net profit of 11.6 million euros at consolidated level expected in 2017 and significantly increased compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)