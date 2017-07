July 13 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* Executes a New License Agreement for Broadcasting of Gon on Al Majd Tv, Tv Kids Channel in Saudi Arabia

* LICENSE GRANTS SATELLITE FREE-TO-AIR RIGHTS, WITHOUT EXCLUSIVITY, FOR TWO YEARS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA Source text: reut.rs/2ti5Dfq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)