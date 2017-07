July 6 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* Executes a License Agreement With the Bratislava Company Lux Communication, a Tv Operator in Slovakia, for Programs of the Mondo Tv's Classic Library

* LUX COMMUNICATION IS LICENSED WITH THE FREE-TV RIGHTS ON THE LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS WITHOUT EXCLUSIVITY IN THE ABOVE TERRITORY Source text: reut.rs/2sPCSGZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)