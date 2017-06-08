June 8 MONDO TV SPA:

* ITS SUBSIDIARY MONDO TV IBEROAMERICA EXECUTES AN AGREEMENT WITH SH THE CHILDREN’S CHANNEL 2016 LTD FOR TRANSMISSION OF FIRST SEASON OF LIVE TEEN SERIES "HEIDI, BIENVENIDA A CASA" IN ISRAEL

* LICENSE TO HAVE THREE YEARS DURATION AND PROVIDES FOR THE SATELLITE PAY-TV TRANSMISSION, AS WELL AS THROUGH NEW TECHNOLOGY MEANS, OF THE SERIES IN HEBREW Source text: reut.rs/2sWq69R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)