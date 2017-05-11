May 11 Moneta Money Bank As
* Q1 after-tax profit czk 1.04 billion, above average
estimate in Reuters poll
* Q1 total operating income czk 2.532 billion
* Earnings poll:
* Moneta says targeting to deliver consolidated profit after
tax of at least czk 3.5 billion in fy 2017, up from previous
target of at least czk 3.4 billion
* reiterates sees fy 2017 operating income above czk 10.3
billion
* expects the CET1 Capital Ratio to exceed 17% as at 31
December 2017, assuming no pay out of an extraordinary interim
dividend
* CET1 ratio in the first quarter 2017 was at 19.9% with
excess capital of CZK 4.9 billion
* dividend policy continues to be a distribution at minimum
70% of consolidated profit after tax
Further company coverage: