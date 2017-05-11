May 11 Moneta Money Bank As

* Q1 after-tax profit czk 1.04 billion, above average estimate in Reuters poll

* Q1 total operating income czk 2.532 billion

* Earnings poll:

* Moneta says targeting to deliver consolidated profit after tax of at least czk 3.5 billion in fy 2017, up from previous target of at least czk 3.4 billion

* reiterates sees fy 2017 operating income above czk 10.3 billion

* expects the CET1 Capital Ratio to exceed 17% as at 31 December 2017, assuming no pay out of an extraordinary interim dividend

* CET1 ratio in the first quarter 2017 was at 19.9% with excess capital of CZK 4.9 billion

* dividend policy continues to be a distribution at minimum 70% of consolidated profit after tax Further company coverage: