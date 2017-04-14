BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 14 Money Partners Group Co Ltd:
* Says it wholly owned unit signs a business alliance with Tech Bureau Corp on April 14
* Through the business alliance, the two companies will start auto charging service as first step of Zaif-Manepa Card service cooperation from April 19
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.