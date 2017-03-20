March 20 Moneygram International Inc:
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited
proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to
result in a "company superior proposal"
* Moneygram International Inc - Moneygram remains subject to
merger agreement with Ant Financial
* Moneygram International - board of directors determined to
recommend that Moneygram stockholders approve merger agreement
with Ant Financial
* Moneygram says board has not changed its recommendation in
support of merger agreement with Ant Financial,
* Moneygram International says board of directors is not
making any recommendation with respect to Euronet proposal
* Moneygram International says there can be no assurance
that board will ultimately determine that Euronet proposal is a
company superior proposal
