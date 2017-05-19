May 19 Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd:

* Coal import restriction imposed by Xinjiang authorities will have negative impact on group

* Company has been given permission to use another customs border temporarily for two weeks from 16 May 2017 for raw coal import into Xinjiang

* Co still awaiting finalization of security device specifications from Xinjiang Takeshiken border authorities before it could commence installation work

* "Target is to import about 30,000 tonnes raw coking coal, subject to adjustment, into Xinjiang for sales"

* Import restriction on Xinjiang border has no effect on thermal coal supply; will continue to provide thermal coal to address local needs

* "We will continue to suspend overburden removal and coal excavation works on our mine site for time being to save our operation costs"

