BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 19 Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd:
* Coal import restriction imposed by Xinjiang authorities will have negative impact on group
* Company has been given permission to use another customs border temporarily for two weeks from 16 May 2017 for raw coal import into Xinjiang
* Co still awaiting finalization of security device specifications from Xinjiang Takeshiken border authorities before it could commence installation work
* "Target is to import about 30,000 tonnes raw coking coal, subject to adjustment, into Xinjiang for sales"
* Import restriction on Xinjiang border has no effect on thermal coal supply; will continue to provide thermal coal to address local needs
* "We will continue to suspend overburden removal and coal excavation works on our mine site for time being to save our operation costs"
* "Our coal washing plant in Xinjiang is placed on a standby mode" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate