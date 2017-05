May 1 Mongolian Mining Corp :

* Updates in relation to hearing on a petition under chapter 15 of united states bankruptcy code and motion for related relief

* Bankruptcy court for southern district of new york entered an order granting relief sought on behalf of co

* Relief granting recognition of provisional liquidation proceeding of co in Cayman Islands & enforcement of Cayman Islands scheme of arrangement within U.S.