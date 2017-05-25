BRIEF-Wuxi Hodgen Technology signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city
May 25 HUBSTYLE SA:
* MONIKA ENGLICHT RESIGNS FROM HER POST OF CEO OF CO AS OF MAY 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Coach Inc announces extension of tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company