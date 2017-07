July 27 (Reuters) - MONITISE PLC:

* Fy Revenue 50.9 Million Stg

* Revenue for Year Declined to £50.9m (Fy 2016 £67.6m)

* Gross Cash at 30 June 2017 Was £22.2m

* COST REDUCTION ACTIVITY HAS NOT MITIGATED EITHER ANTICIPATED REVENUE DECLINE OR ABSENCE OF ANY FINKIT® CONTRACTS

* EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUE TO BE LOWER THAN FY 2017 WITH A CONSEQUENT EFFECT ON OPERATING RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)