BRIEF-Pershing Square says PSH NAV per share as on June 27 was $17.69
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
June 27 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp
* Monmouth real estate announces new acquisition in the augusta, Ga Msa
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp - acquisition of a new 315,560 square foot industrial building at a purchase price of $21.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017