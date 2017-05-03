BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp
* Monmouth Real Estate reports results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.18
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp qtrly core FFO per diluted share $0.17
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp - Qtrly rental revenue $ 23.6 million versus $ 19.6 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.