Feb 17 Monogram Residential Trust Inc-

* On Feb 10, co, Behringer Harvard Multifamily Advisors I Llc agreed to settle claims asserted in litigation - SEC filing

* Litigation relates to payment of certain fees under terms of agreements entered into with Behringer in July 2013, June 2014

* Agreed to pay Behringer approximately $1.6 million in consideration for settlement of litigation relating to disputed fees