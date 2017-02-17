Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake
Feb 17 Monogram Residential Trust Inc-
* On Feb 10, co, Behringer Harvard Multifamily Advisors I Llc agreed to settle claims asserted in litigation - SEC filing
* Litigation relates to payment of certain fees under terms of agreements entered into with Behringer in July 2013, June 2014
* Agreed to pay Behringer approximately $1.6 million in consideration for settlement of litigation relating to disputed fees Source text: (bit.ly/2lq4F0W) Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.