May 9 Monogram Residential Trust Inc
* Monogram Residential Trust announces first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.6 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - Qtrly core FFO per share
$0.09
* Monogram Residential Trust -For 35 same store communities,
company's proportionate share of Q1 2017 same store noi
decreased 0.3%, compared to Q1 of 2016
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc says for full year 2017,
company reaffirms its same store growth outlook and earnings
guidance ranges
* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
