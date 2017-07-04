FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Monogram to be acquired for $12 per share in cash by Greystar led fund
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Qatari minister cites 'aggression' as Gulf states consider sanctions
world
Qatari minister cites 'aggression' as Gulf states consider sanctions
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
Wimbledon
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2017 / 5:40 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Monogram to be acquired for $12 per share in cash by Greystar led fund

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Monogram Residential Trust Inc

* Monogram to be acquired for $12.00 per share in cash by Greystar led fund

* Transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion, including debt to be assumed or refinanced.

* Merger agreement was unanimously approved by monogram's board of directors

* $3.0 billion deal value includes monogram's share of its two institutional co-investment joint ventures with PGGM and NPS

* Transaction is not contingent on receipt of financing by Greystar

* Following payment of previously announced q2, monogram will not pay any dividends through close of transaction

* Monogram residential trust- jpmorgan chase has provided commitment letter to greystar growth, income fund for $2.0 billion in debt financing for deal

* Company does not expect to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for quarter

* PGGM JV will be restructured, joint venture interests held by NPS will be purchased by Greystar for about $0.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.