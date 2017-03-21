BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Monsanto Co
* Monsanto unit Climate Corp and Koch Agronomic Services announce research agreement to provide data insights for farmers
* Climate Corp says terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.