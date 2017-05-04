May 4 Monster Beverage Corp:

* Monster Beverage reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for 2017 Q1 increased 9.1 percent to $742.1 million from $680.2 million in same period last year

* Gross sales for 2017 Q1 increased 8.8 percent to $845.5 million from $777.5 million in same period last year

* Monster Beverage-estimates distributor termination expenses in q1 of $19.9 million reduced reported earnings by approximately $0.02 per share, after tax

* Q1 revenue view $742.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: