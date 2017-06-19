June 19 Monster Digital Inc

* Monster Digital and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger

* Monster Digital - LOI contemplates execution of deal whereby security holders of innovate would receive Monster Digital Securities in merger

* Monster Digital - security holders of innovate would receive monster Digital securities in merger, in exchange for securities held in innovate

* Monster Digital - following closing of merger, innovate would become a wholly owned unit of monster digital, monster digital, as surviving company

* Monster Digital - assuming monster digital innovate enter deal,parties to look to seek shareholder approval from Monster Digital's stockholders in q3 2017