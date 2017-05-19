PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Monster Digital Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Q1 net sales $951,000
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, co has used cash in operations of approximately $1.6 million
* Monster Digital Inc says financials raise substantial doubt as to the company’s ability to continue as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.