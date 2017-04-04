BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 4 Monster Digital Inc :
* Monster Digital, Inc. announces expansion to Mexico
* Monster Digital VR headsets will soon be available at Sam's Club Mexico and other major Mexican retailers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.