BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena Chief Executive Marco Morelli tells press conference:
* Not aware of any plan to de-list bank's shares
* Comment comes after reports in the Italian press that the Italian Treasury may consider buying out other investors in Monte dei Paschi after it becomes its majority owner Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: