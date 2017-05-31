UPDATE 2-Norway's wealth fund should be split from central bank - panel
* Final decision to be made by parliament (Adds quotes, background, detail, bullets)
May 31 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena:
* Chief Executive Marco Morelli says confident he is close to an agreement with European authorities over bank's restructuring plan
* EU nod to restructuring plan will pave way for state bailout. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Final decision to be made by parliament (Adds quotes, background, detail, bullets)
* Independent director, who has been so advised by Panmure Gordon, recommends that Interquest shareholders do not accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)