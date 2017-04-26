April 26 Mood Media Corp
* Mood media announces update to court proceedings involving
its subsidiary muzak llc
* Mood media corp- appeals court issued decision regarding
suit by soundexchange against muzak alleging underpayment by
muzak of certain royalties
* Mood media - appeals court reversed ruling of lower court
and held that certain transmissions by muzak may be ineligible
for such lower royalty rate
* Mood media corp- company continues to assess potential
impact of decision of appeals court on business and operations
of company
* Mood media corp - soundexchange had claimed damages
against muzak ; amount could exceed $10 million
