March 9 Mood Media Corp

* Mood Media reports full year 2016 financial and operating results achieving revenues of $465.3 million and adjusted ebitda of $93.2 million

* Blended ARPU in Q4 of 2016 was $40.78, or a reduction of 3.5 pct relative to prior year's Q4

* In 2017, mood expects free cash flow will be positive and adjusted EBITDA to be stable relative to 2016

* Qtrly total monthly churn 0.8 pct versus 0.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: