April 13 Mood Media Corp:
* Mood Media announces acquisition of all outstanding common
shares in connection with comprehensive transaction through
arrangement agreement with key stakeholders
* As per deal, all of issued and outstanding common shares
of Mood Media will be acquired for C$0.17 in cash per share
* US$350 million principal amount 9.25% senior unsecured
notes due 2020 will be exchanged for consideration, per US$1,000
principal amount
* As part of transaction, company will be re-domiciled from
Canada to Delaware
* Will refinance existing $250 million first lien credit
facility with a new $315 million first lien credit facility
* The new $315 million first lien credit facility is to be
provided by funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment
Partners
* After deal,board to be comprised of directors nominated by
affiliate of funds affiliated with Apollo, certain funds
advised/sub-advised by GSO
* It is also anticipated that, following completion of
transaction, company securities will be delisted from TSX
* Proceeds of new $315 million credit facility also to be
used to redeem $50 million principal amount 10% senior unsecured
notes due 2023 of co's unit
