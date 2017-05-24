EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.
* Moody's affirms 3 chinese banks, 2 leasing companies, downgrades 1 bank, 3 policy banks, 1 leasing co, and puts 1 bank and 2 leasing cos on review for downgrade
* Moody's says downgraded agricultural bank of china long-term deposit rating to a2 from a1 & put bocom's a2 long-term, p-1 short-term deposit ratings on review for downgrade
* Moody's - affirmed a1 long-term deposit ratings of bank of china limited,china construction bank corporation, industrial and commercial bank of china
* Moody's on chinese banks - downgrade of the three policy banks is mainly driven by their very close linkages with the sovereign's credit quality
* Moody's says downgraded long-term issuer ratings and/or senior unsecured debt ratings of three chinese policy banks to a1 from aa3 Further company coverage:
CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has signed off on a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers, set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year, a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday showed.