May 24 1288.Hk-

* Moody's affirms 3 chinese banks, 2 leasing companies, downgrades 1 bank, 3 policy banks, 1 leasing co, and puts 1 bank and 2 leasing cos on review for downgrade

* Moody's says downgraded agricultural bank of china long-term deposit rating to a2 from a1 & put bocom's a2 long-term, p-1 short-term deposit ratings on review for downgrade

* Moody's - affirmed a1 long-term deposit ratings of bank of china limited,china construction bank corporation, industrial and commercial bank of china

* Moody's on chinese banks - downgrade of the three policy banks is mainly driven by their very close linkages with the sovereign's credit quality

* Moody's says downgraded long-term issuer ratings and/or senior unsecured debt ratings of three chinese policy banks to a1 from aa3 Further company coverage: