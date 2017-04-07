April 7 Moody's:

* Moody's affirms Angola's B1 ratings and maintains negative outlook

* Moody's on Angola - Angola's oil and gas production in 2017 is trending towards 1.825 million barrels per day (MBPD) from 1.748 MBPD in 2016

* Moody's - expects Angola's economic growth and us dollar earnings to gradually improve in 2017