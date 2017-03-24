March 24 Moody's:

* affirms New Zealand's Aaa issuer rating; maintains stable outlook

* expects New Zealand's economy to be among the fastest growing Aaa-rated economies in coming years

* rating on "New Zealand's economic resilience remains very high, supported by strong growth"

* outlook is anchored by expectation that New Zealand will maintain strong fiscal and monetary discipline

* New Zealand's institutional strength remains similarly high, with proactive implementation of policies likely to continue Source bit.ly/2nOQu79