March 24 Moody's:
* affirms New Zealand's Aaa issuer rating; maintains stable outlook
* expects New Zealand's economy to be among the fastest growing Aaa-rated economies in coming years
* rating on "New Zealand's economic resilience remains very high, supported by strong growth"
* outlook is anchored by expectation that New Zealand will maintain strong fiscal and monetary discipline
* New Zealand's institutional strength remains similarly high, with proactive implementation of policies likely to continue
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.