May 11 Moody's Analytics:
* Moody's Analytics issues a report on U.S. macro outlook
* Says U.S. economy has returned to full employment; the
last time labor was fully employed was a decade ago
* Says with full employment in the U.S., good things should
soon happen for many of the heretofore financially
disenfranchised
* Says labor shortages are sure to get worse as unemployment
rate continues to decline: almost one-third small businesses say
they have at least 1 open position
* Says with the U.S. economy at full employment, seeming
destined to blow past it, current expansion likely entering its
later stages