May 31 Moody's:

* ‍Moody's assigns Baa3 to Indonesia's yen-denominated bonds

* Moody's- Baa3 issuer rating incorporates Indonesia's low debt levels, narrow fiscal deficits, healthy growth compared to similarly rated emerging market peers

* ‍Moody's says positive outlook on Indonesia's issuer rating reflects emerging signs of reduction in structural constraints, strength of institutions