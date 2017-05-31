May 31 (Reuters) -

* Moody's assigns provisional (P)B2 rating to Maldives' senior unsecured notes

* Moody's on Maldives - Rating reflects our assessment of low economic, government financial and institutional strengths

* Moody's on Maldives - Rating reflects moderate susceptibility to event risk

* Moody's- Senior unsecured notes will rank pari passu with all of the Republic of Maldives' current and future senior unsecured external debt

* Moody's on Maldives- Banking system is liquid and well-capitalized, therefore assess the maldives' banking sector risk as 'very low

* Moody's - Adjusts Maldives' fiscal strength score to 'low (+)' from 'moderate' to reflect risks surrounding the 2017 revenue measures Source text for Eikon: