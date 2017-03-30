March 30 Moody's

* Moody's: Brazil Banking System outlook revised to stable as economy improves

* Moody's on Brazil Banking System- "while we expect a more favorable operating environment in 2017, banks will remain risk averse"

* Moody's on Brazil Banking- after nearly 3 years of recession, economic conditions have become more benign, relieving pressure on both banks, borrowers

* Moody's says expects Brazil's economy to grow by 0.9 percent in 2017 and 1.5 percent next year; expects inflation to slow significantly