BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 30 Moody's
* Moody's: Brazil Banking System outlook revised to stable as economy improves
* Moody's on Brazil Banking System- "while we expect a more favorable operating environment in 2017, banks will remain risk averse"
* Moody's on Brazil Banking- after nearly 3 years of recession, economic conditions have become more benign, relieving pressure on both banks, borrowers
* Moody's says expects Brazil's economy to grow by 0.9 percent in 2017 and 1.5 percent next year; expects inflation to slow significantly
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.