FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook for China's banking system to stable from negative
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 3:13 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook for China's banking system to stable from negative

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Moody's on China Banking system:

* changes outlook for China's banking system to stable from negative

* Moody's on China banking system- revision reflects expectations that nonperforming loan formation rates will be relatively stable at current levels

* Moody's on China's banking says stable outlook is based on assessment that government's adoption of more coordinated policy measures to curb shadow banking

* Moody's on China banking system- expect government to remain key shareholder of major banks, to be committed to providing strong support in times of stress

* Moody's on China's banking says on operating environment, conditions are stabilizing, helped by gov policies to support growth and reduce systemic financial risks

* Moody's on China's banking says that asset risks will moderate over next 12-18 months, while capitalization will stay stable Source bit.ly/2uZq5qm

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.