FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Bolivia's BA3 issuer and bond ratings to stable‍​
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Bolivia's BA3 issuer and bond ratings to stable‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Moody's changes outlook on Bolivia's BA3 issuer and bond ratings to stable‍​

* Moody's says changed outlook on Bolivia's issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings to stable from negative, affirmed ratings at BA3

* Moody's says drivers for change in Bolivia's outlook includes expectation that growth, fiscal, external metrics likely to remain consistent with ba3 rating

* ‍Moody's says key drivers for outlook change are Bolivia's stabilizing fiscal and current account deficits among other factors ​

* Moody's says Bolivia's credit challenges relate to high degree of commodity dependence, especially to natural gas exports, weak policy frameworks Source text:(bit.ly/2uWoX4n) Further company coverage: [ ]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.