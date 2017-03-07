BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 Moody's:
* Moody's - the key driver of Argentina's rating action is its improved policy stance which supports a return to economic growth in 2017
* Moody's says a weak institutional strength is a key ratings constraint for Argentina, and reflects years of inconsistent macroeconomic policymaking
* Moody's - key drivers of rating action are expectation that faster economic growth will allow Argentina to begin reducing high fiscal deficit in 2018
* changes outlook on government of Argentina's B3 rating to positive from stable; ratings affirmed Source text for Eikon:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year