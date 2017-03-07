March 7 Moody's:

* Moody's - the key driver of Argentina's rating action is its improved policy stance which supports a return to economic growth in 2017

* Moody's says a weak institutional strength is a key ratings constraint for Argentina, and reflects years of inconsistent macroeconomic policymaking

* Moody's - key drivers of rating action are expectation that faster economic growth will allow Argentina to begin reducing high fiscal deficit in 2018

* changes outlook on government of Argentina's B3 rating to positive from stable; ratings affirmed