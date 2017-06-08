June 8 Moody's:

* Moody's changes outlook on Royal Dutch shell's AA2 ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings

* Moody's-Stabilized outlook on shell's AA2 rating on expectations that financial profile will improve into 2019 on ongoing earnings and cash flow recovery

* Moody's- change in outlook to stable anticipates shell's leverage position will steadily improve in 2017-19