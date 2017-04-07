BRIEF-Zena Holdings LLC says it raised about $96 mln in equity financing
* Zena Holdings LLC files to say it raised about $96 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4jl5K)
April 7 Moody's:
* Moody's changes outlook on Slovakia's sovereign rating to positive, affirms A2 rating
* Changed the outlook on Slovakia's rating to positive from stable and affirmed the A2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings
* Slovakia's strong growth potential will lift income levels even closer to euro area average, continuing rapid convergence observed over past decade Source text for Eikon:
TAORMINA, Italy, May 26 Global technology firms must do more to remove harmful and violent content from the internet, British Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting of the G7 group of world leaders held days after the Manchester suicide attack.