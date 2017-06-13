BRIEF-MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375 pct senior notes
* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes
June 13 Moody's:
* Moody's Investors Service comments on Fed Reserve meeting
* Moody’s says expects U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates gradually this year and next, to about 3 percent by 2019-end
* Moody’s says U.S. FED will start to pare back its balance sheet this year if the economy remains on track
* Expect fed to outline clear plan on timing, speed of reducing amount it reinvests in new bonds using proceeds from maturing bonds, mortgage-backed securities
* Global financial markets may not be free from the risk of heightened volatility as monetary conditions continue to tighten
BERLIN, June 23 Adyen, one of Europe's biggest fintech companies, has taken a pan-European banking licence that allows it to bypass banks and process cross-border payments directly for its merchant customers, including many of the world's top ecommerce firms.