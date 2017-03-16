March 16 Moody's:
* Moody's comments on White House budget proposal
* Moody's says budget details confirm previous statements
pointing to increased discretionary spending in defense,
veterans affairs, homeland security
* Moody's says budget details confirm discretionary cuts in
most other departments, primarily in foreign aid, health and
human services, and education
* Moody's says future direction of credit profile of U.S.
will rest mainly on evolution of fiscal strength, largely
determined by trends in federal deficits, debt
* Moody's says spending cuts announced in White House budget
proposal balance planned spending increases
* Moody's says spending cuts announced in the White House
budget proposal leave minimal room to offset coming increases in
entitlement spending