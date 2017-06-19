June 19 Komercni Banka As Moneta Money
Bank
* Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is
credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they
focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid
capital bases amid strong loan growth
* says capital levels at rated Czech banks are strong, with
banks such as MONETA Money Bank, a.s.; Ceska Sporitelna, a.s.;
Raiffeisenbank, a.s. and Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka, a.s.
easily able meet the new capital requirements
* says increase in the buffer will challenge the cushion
that Komercni Banka a.s. and UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and
Slovakia, a.s. have over their minimum capital requirements, and
these banks might have to address that challenge by limiting
dividend payouts further, reducing risk-weighted assets or
raising additional capital
