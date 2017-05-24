May 23 (Reuters) -

* Moody's downgrades China's rating to A1 from AA3 and changes outlook to stable from negative

* Moody's on China - rating reflects expectation that China's financial strength will erode somewhat over the coming years

* Moody's on China- stable outlook reflects assessment that, at the A1 rating level, risks are balanced

* Moody's on China - GDP will remain very large; growth will remain high compared to other sovereigns, potential growth is likely to fall in coming years

* Moody's on China - Moody's expects that economy-wide leverage will increase further over the coming years.

* Moody's on China - expect indirect and contingent liabilities to increase

* Moody's on China - expect China's growth potential to decline to close to 5% over the next five years

* Moody's on China - expect the government's direct debt burden to rise gradually towards 40% of GDP by 2018 and closer to 45% by the end of the decade

* Moody's on China - stable outlook denotes broadly balanced upside and downside risks.

* Moody's - China's local currency and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings are downgraded to A1 from AA3.

* Moody's - China's local currency bond and deposit ceilings remain at AA3. Source text: bit.ly/2qhENmq