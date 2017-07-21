FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Kentucky's issuer rating to Aa3 from Aa2
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
U.S.
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Movie Review
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
Middle East
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 21, 2017 / 1:56 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Kentucky's issuer rating to Aa3 from Aa2

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Moody's on Kentucky:

* downgrades Kentucky to Aa3; outlook stable

* Moody's on Kentucky says stable outlook reflects economic stability and a manageable structural imbalance

* Moody's on Kentucky says downgrade reflects revenue underperformance that will challenge commonwealth's ability to increase its very low pension funding levels

* Moody's on Kentucky says commonwealth's high fixed costs will also restrict fiscal flexibility

* Moody's says downgraded commonwealth of Kentucky's issuer rating to Aa3 from Aa2 Source bit.ly/2uEY5IB

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.